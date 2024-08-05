Grouse Fire grows to 2,600 acres near Wise River

BUTTE — The Grouse Fire burning 10 miles southwest of Wise River has now grown to 2,600 acres as of Monday morning, Aug. 5, 2024.

A Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest update Monday morning said there are currently 234 personnel working the fire, including two hotshot crews, three type 2 hand crews, nine engines, two skidgens, and one dozer.

The update said there will be a community meeting on Monday at the Wise River Community Foundation Building at 6:00 p.m.

An Area/Road/Trail Closure (Closure #01-02-03-24-05) that became effective July 31, 2024 remains in place, and there is a temporary flight restriction in place over the fire area.

The Pioneer Mountains Scenic Byway is still open, but those recreating or traveling in the fire area are asked to pay attention to increased fire traffic. If traveling in the area please slow down, drive 35 miles per hour, and yield to firefighting equipment, engines, and vehicles.

Current status and planned actions for the Grouse Fire as of Monday morning are as follows, according to the update:

"After flying the fire yesterday with the type-three helicopter, the fire perimeter was mapped the fire at 2600 acres. Fire activity has increased to the south towards Pettengill Creek and north towards Grouse Lakes.



The Flathead Interagency Hotshot Crew (IHC) continue constructing fireline on the east flank of the fire progressing west and will continue securing the fire’s edge. Hand crews continue to secure and “mop-up” all residual heat adjacent to private lands near Pettengill Road. The Bonneville Interagency Hotshot Crew (IHC) continues to work with structure protection equipment (pumps, hoses, and sprinklers) near residences in the Pettengill Creek area. Additional resources are expected to extend structure protection, improving fireline from Pettengill Creek towards Reservoir Creek. These actions are to keep the fire west of the Pioneer Mountains Scenic Byway and north of Pettengill Creek to protect private property in the Pettengill Creek Drainage.



Fire managers will scout for opportunities on the southern and southwest flanks of the fire in the Pettengill Creek and Reservoir Creek drainages. Smoke is still visible throughout the Pioneer Mountains Scenic Byway and Wise River vicinity."

The update said the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest is in Stage 1 Fire Restrictions. Campfires are allowed only in a permanent metal fire grate/ring provided by the Forest Service in a designated, developed recreation site. Smoking is restricted to vehicles, in buildings, or in an area clear of flammable materials. Devices with an on/off switch that use LPG fuels are allowed in an area clear of flammable materials within 3 feet of the device.

The Grouse Fire started on July 25, 2024. The cause remains undetermined.