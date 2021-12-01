Gusty winds powering wildfire in Fergus County

GREAT FALLS — Fergus County Fire Warden Ryan Peterson says that the Westwind Fire, near Denton, continues burning along Highway 80 north of Stanford.

The fire was reported at about 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday, November 30, 2021.

Strong winds quickly pushed the fire east across Highway 80 toward Denton.

There are no reports of damaged structures, and no reports of any injuries at this point.

Mutual aid was requested from several agencies and surrounding counties.

Suppression efforts are still underway but are improving.

Peterson says there is no threat to the community of Denton at this time and no evacuation orders have been issued.

Power lines are believed to have started the fire, but information is still being gathered to determine the cause.

