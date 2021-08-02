Hay Creek fire holds steady

POLEBRIDGE — Little change is being reported at the Hay Creek fire near Polebridge which has burned 2,265 acres and remains 5% contained.

Residences on North Fork Road from Home Ranch Bottoms north to and including Moose Creek Road and the community of Polebridge remain under an Evacuation Warning.

Glacier National Park has issued an Evacuation Warning for the North Fork area of Glacier NP north of Logging Creek.

MTN News

The area received precipitation Sunday evening, quieting fire behavior and slowing the rate of spread, according to the latest updated.

A new fire, the Gun Range Fire, was reported along the North Fork Road just north of Columbia Falls Sunday afternoon. Aerial resources from the Hay Creek Fire responded for initial attack assistance.

Area road, and trail closures remain in effect.

The lightning-sparked Hay Creek Fire, which was reported on July 21 is burning in the North Fork area of the Flathead National Forest.