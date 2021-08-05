Hay Creek fire near Polebridge holding steady

POLEBRIDGE — Little change is being reported at the Hay Creek fire near Polebridge which has burned 2,677 acres and is now 9% contained.

Fire managers report there was little growth seen on Tuesday thanks to cooler temperatures and higher humidity levels.

Residences on North Fork Road from Home Ranch Bottoms north to and including Moose Creek Road and the community of Polebridge remain under an Evacuation Warning.

Glacier National Park has issued an Evacuation Warning for the North Fork area of Glacier NP north of Logging Creek.

Crews will be flown to the Coal Ridge Cabin Wednesday to evaluate needs for structure protection and the possible use of structure wrap to protect the historic structure in the event it is reached by fire.

Area road, and trail closures remain in effect.

The lightning-sparked Hay Creek Fire, which was reported on July 21 is burning in the North Fork area of the Flathead National Forest.