Horse Gulch Fire is now 92% contained

HELENA — The Horse Gulch Fire that sparked on July 9th south of York is 92% contained and has burned an estimated 15,167 acres as of Monday morning (July 22, 2024).

The exact cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but is reported to be "human-caused." Lewis & Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton said several days ago that they have suspects, and are continuing to investigate.

No homes or structures have been lost.

The diminished air quality around the Horse Gulch Fire and the Helena area is largely a result of smoke from Canadian wildfires. Residents should take measures to reduce smoke exposure when air quality dips.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed around the fire area to eliminate conflicts with emergency traffic.

On Sunday, crews finished suppression repair on private land and BLM land. To the west, along Jimtown Road, crews continued to patrol the area searching for isolated areas of heat to ensure new flare-ups do not threaten control lines.

Firefighters located and mopped up areas of remaining heat in Hellgate Gulch to minimize potential for flare-ups.

Crews continued with suppression repair work along the Canyon Ferry Corridor and Hellgate Gulch. They are assessing fire lines created by crews and equipment and mitigating erosion potential.

On Monday, crews will move road graders in to improve roads throughout the fire area. Firefighters will continue to seek out and extinguish residual heat along the north and west flanks of the fire.

Crews will also continue cold trailing and mopping up heat sources in these areas.

Suppression repair will also continue along Magpie Gulch Road.

Weather: Weather will remain in a persistent hot and dry pattern with temperatures today in the low 90’s and humidities in the high teens to low 20’s.

EVACUATIONS AND CLOSURES

Evacuations: Effective 7/19/24, all evacuation warnings have been lifted.

Road Closure: Residents only access on Jimtown Road from Riverside Road to Trout Creek Road and on Black Bear Road. All other roads including Canyon Ferry Road are open, except roads within the fire perimeter.

Forest Closure: The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest closures remain in place around the fire area.

Campground Closure: The Vigilante Campground, within the forest closure area, remains closed. As of 7/19/2024, all other campgrounds are now reopened.

HOW YOU CAN HELP

The Helena Area Community Foundation and the TriCounty COAD have set up a relief fund to help people affected by the Horse Gulch Fire. According to the HACF, donations will be used for:

Emergency shelter and food for displaced families

Medical supplies

Equipment and supplies for firefighters

Restoration and rebuilding efforts (if necessary)

Donations can be made online or dropped off at 901 North Benton in Helena.

PILOT DIES

One person fighting the fire died when a single-engine air tanker (SEAT) crashed into Hauser Lake on Wednesday, July 10.

The plane was contracted to the U.S. Forest Service and was scooping water to assist with firefighting efforts.

The pilot has been identified as Juliana Turchetti, 45 years old.