Idaho wildfire prompts closures near Lolo Pass

MISSOULA — Roads and trails are being closed near Lolo Pass due to a 200-acre wildfire burning 10 miles north of Powell Junction

The Lolo National Forest -- in coordination with the Powell Ranger District of the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest -- has issued road and trail closures for the Granite Creek area on the Montana side of Lolo Pass.

The BM Hill fire is approximately 200 acres and located 10 miles north of Powell Junction. It continues to burn actively in heavy brush and timber. The blaze is spreading to the northeast toward the Missoula Ranger District. Fire managers from both national forests are working together to suppress this fire.

Closed Roads

Granite Creek Road, National Forest System Road #9942, from milepost 1.9 at the junction with North Road #4209 to its junction with road #595.

Granite Creek Road, National Forest System Road #4200, from milepost 0.9 at the to its end.

Closed Trails

Granite Ridge Trail #289, from milepost 0.00 at junction road #4200 to the end.

State Line Trail #46, from the junction with trail #1314 to the junction with road 9942.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect through Sunday evening. The impacts could include a combination of gusty winds and low humidity that will produce critical fire weather conditions.

