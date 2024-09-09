Info sought on 'suspicious' fires in Ninemile area west of Missoula

MISSOULA — Authorities are looking for information about a series of wildfires west of Missoula that are considered to be "suspicious."

Firefighters from the Ninemile Ranger District of the Lolo National Forest and Frenchtown Rural Fire District (FRFD) responded to three fires this weekend in the same area.

The blazes were all approximately seven miles northwest of Ninemile, and a ½ mile north of Ninemile Road on Lolo National Forest lands, according to a news release.

The Kennedy Fire was reported early Monday morning. It is estimated at 16 acres. Firefighters have established a dozer line around the perimeter and continue to improve containment.

The Ninemile Road Fire was reported Sunday morning and has been contained at 1.32 acres. Firefighters were able to get a dozer line around the perimeter and established hose lay to aid in mop-up.

The Kreis Fire was reported Saturday night and is currently estimated at 28.3 acres with a dozer line around it. A helicopter was used for two fuel cycles to aid in stopping forward spread. Initial attack occurred Saturday night with aid from the FRFD.

Anyone with information about the fires or any suspicious activity in the area is encouraged to contact Forest Service Law Enforcement at 406-329-4814.