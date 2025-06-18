Update: Evacuation warning for Rimini from Jericho Mountain Fire

Update June 18, 3:30 p.m. — An evacuation warning has been issued by the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office for the residents of Rimini Road and all connecting roads south of Bear Gulch Road.

Residents are urged to take the following steps to prepare for a possible evacuation:



Pack a “go bag” with essentials such as: Medications, Important documents, Phone chargers, Money/debit cards, Clothing and Personal Items

Prepare your home and property

Make arrangements for pets and livestock

Be ready to leave if an evacuation order is issued

"The decision to issue the warning was based on predicted fire behavior and the limited access along Rimini Road, which is one way in and out," said Lewis and Clark County in a press release.

Residents needing more information about the evacuation warning should call 406-447-8235.

A community meeting will be held on Wednesday evening at the Rimini Fire Station located at 3290 Rimini Road.

Original story — The Jericho Mountain Fire has grown to around 188 acres as of Wednesday morning and moved into the Minnehaha Creek drainage area.

Officials reported that a lightning strike was the official cause of the Jericho Mountain Fire.

(Watch crews fight the Jericho Mountain Fire)

Air crews take on the Jericho Mountain Fire

As of Wednesday morning, 141 total personnel are assigned to the Jericho Mountain Fire. Firefighters are continuing to work to fully suppress the fire, although suppression efforts are complicated by the presence of heavy dead and down trees in steep and rugged terrain.

Crews and heavy equipment will continue to improve the holding lines to the west of Minnehaha Road, looking for opportunities for direct lines where possible, using existing roads, which will increase firefighter success at holding the fire.

Active fire behavior was observed Wednesday morning, including tree torching, and more active fire behavior is anticipated with the forecast. Fire officials are concerned about winds increasing in the afternoon to around 20 miles per hour.

As of Wednesday morning, the Jericho Mountain Fire is considered 0% contained.