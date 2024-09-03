Johnson Fire outside of Sula grows to 3,810 acres, 0% contained

SULA — The Johnson Fire outside of Sula has grown slightly to 3,810 acres and remains 0% contained as of Tuesday morning.

The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office evacuation orders for residents on Little East Fork Road and the Frog Basin area remain in effect.

A roadblock remains in place on East Fork Road at Meadow Creek. Residents living above above Meadow Creek will be allowed to their properties with a residential pass issued at the roadblock. Residents must bring ID and proof of residency in order to gain access to the area.

Fire managers report the wildfire fire crept and smoldered on Monday, growing by a little over 50 acres with winds causing an increase in fire behavior. Some rain fell over the fire area as well.

MTN News

Residents are advised to download the Ravalli County Sheriff's App to receive updates on the evacuation status.

Additional information about the Johnson Fire can also be found by contacting 406-401-0286, via email at 2024.johnson@firenet.gov or on social media.

There are 151 people including six engines assigned to Johnson Fire which was sparked by lightning on July 25.