Lake County evacuations eased near Niarada Fire outside of Elmo

POLSON - Changes have been announced in the evacuation order that was issued on Aug. 4, 2023, near the 18,000-acre Niarada Fire outside of Elmo.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office downgraded people in evacuation status to a pre-evacuation warning.

The area includes Alexander Road, Early Dawn Road, Spring Lane Road, Walking Horse Lane, Windward Heights Road, Wildhorse View, Buffalo Bridge Road, Saddle Drive, Island Butte Lane, Bridle Path, Ten Deuce Way, Cliffview Drive, and Ricketts Road.

A pre-evacuation warning means that residents can return home. A social media post notes that "as there is still a potential threat from the Nairada Fire, please do not bring back evacuated livestock until the area is downgraded to READY status."

The remainder of the town of Elmo is in ready status.

Earlier on Monday the Flathead County Sheriff's Office also announced changes in evacuations near the Niarada Fire.

People should expect to see continued smoke from the Nairada Fire. Fire managers anticipate doing strategic firing operations over the coming week that will cause increased smoke.

Aircraft will continue to aid firefighters on the ground, and people may see both fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters working the fire.