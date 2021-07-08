Lightning sparks fires of Flathead Indian Reservation

Fire officials report several new wildfires were sparked by lightning Wednesday in the Mission Valley.
The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal Division of Fire are reporting five new fire starts.
The CSKT Division of Fire initially attacked the fires along with rural fire departments.
Most of the lightning activity occurred in the southwest portion of the Flathead Reservation.
Firefighters made good progress on the new fires and contained four of the five, according to a social media post.
- The Little Bitteroot Fire: A Type 4 incident that is located 16 miles west of Ronan. The lightning-caused fire is burning in light timber and grass and is on patrol status.
- The Finley Gulch Fire: A Type 5 incident and is located west of Lonepine. The fire is on patrol status.
- The 8100 Road Fire is Type 5 incident located in North Valley Creek. The fire is in patrol status.
- The King’s Fire is a Type 4 incident located 4 miles southwest of Dixon. The fire is in patrol status.
- The Little Money 2 Fire is a Type 4 incident located 2 miles west of Perma. The fire is burning in steep & rocky terrain. The Painted Rocks and Clear Creek roads are closed.
- The Little Money2 Fire is the only active fire burning. The fire is 100+ acres with 0% containment.