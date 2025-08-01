Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Lightning sparks small fires on the Kootenai National Forest

LIBBY — The Kootenai National Forest reports that lightning on Thursday evening has sparked several small wildfires in Northwest Montana.

Current fires include:

  • Stevens Fire: Cabinet Ranger District, 0.1 acre
  • Mount Snowy Fire: Libby Ranger District, 0.1 acre
  • Swede Mountain Fire: Libby Ranger District, 0.1 acre
  • Yaak Mountain Fire: Three Rivers Ranger District, 0.1 acre, controlled status

A social media post notes fire crews, engines, and aircraft "remain ready to respond to any new starts, especially with more predicted thunderstorm activity."

