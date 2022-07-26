Little change seen at Hog Trough Fire

HAMILTON - There has been little change on the Hog Trough Fire burning on the Bitterroot National Forest.

The blaze — which is burning 17 miles east of Hamilton —has burned 587 acres and is 9% contained.

The fire was discovered on July 17 and is burning in rugged and remote terrain in an old burn fire scar from the 2000 fires.

No structures are currently threatened.

MTN News

Forest Service 75 (Skalkaho-Rye) Road is currently closed from the junction of Skalkaho Highway to near the Skalkaho Creek Trailhead. Forest Service 5071 Road is closed.

There are 124 people assigned to the Hog Trough Fire which is being overseen by a Type III Incident Management Team.

Closures:

FS Road 75, From Junction 38 and FS 75 to Mile Marker 5 (Skalkaho Creek-Jerry Lake Trailhead #503).

FS Road 5070 Closed.

Railroad Creek, National Forest System Trail #77 to Trail#313 at the gate.

Weasel Creek, National Forest System Trail #156 from milepost 0.00 at its junction with NFSR #461.

A section of the Bitterroot Rock Creek Divide Trail #313, National Forest System Trail #313 where it intersects Trail #77 Railroad Creek, Weasel Creek Trail #156.

Skalkaho Creek -Jerry Lake Trail #503, National Forest System Trail #503.

Fire Danger is currently “very high” on the Bitterroot National Forest.