Little growth seen on Hog Trough, Fuse Lake fires

HAMILTON - Crews are continuing to battle the Hog Trough and Fuse Lake fires in the Bitterroot National Forest.

The blazes — which were both sparked by lightning — have grown slightly to a combined 1,718 acres burned as of Tuesday morning.

The fires are burning in rugged and remote terrain 18 miles southeast of Hamilton.

No structures are currently threatened.

The Fuse Lake Fire is now fully contained while the Hog Trough Fire is 77% contained.

There are 173 people assigned to the fires.

Forest Service 75 (Skalkaho-Rye) Road is currently closed from the junction of Skalkaho Highway to near the Skalkaho Creek Trailhead. Forest Service 5071 Road is closed.

Stage II fire restrictions are in effect on all Bitterroot National Forest lands in Montana.

Skalkaho Road (Forest Service road 75) and Forest Service road 711 are both closed at the junction of Skalkaho Highway, including the ancillary roads leading from the 711 Road.

Skalkaho Road is open past Mile Marker 5 (Skalkaho Creek-Jerry Lake Trailhead #503).

Forest Service roads 5070 and 5071 are closed.