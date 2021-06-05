Lolo National Forest reports nearly 300 lightning strikes, small wildfires

MISSOULA — Widespread lightning across the Lolo National Forest on Thursday night and Friday was accompanied by little moisture.

Forest officials report lightning maps indicate close to 300 lightning strikes in the last 24 hours.

Firefighters have been actively responding to smoke reports and confirmed fires, according to a news release.

Additionally, an aerial detection flight will be flown later Friday to search for lightning-strike fires and aid in response efforts.

The fire danger for the Lolo National Forest is currently listed as moderate.

The Lolo National Forest reports several lightning strikes on Friday morning sparked three wildfires in Sanders County.

Crews have been responding to fires on the Plains-Thompson Falls Ranger District.

No structures are threatened at this time.

Confirmed Sanders County wildfires

Tunnel Fire: .1 acres in size located approximately ½ mile south of Quinn’s Hot Springs, west of Clark Fork River and north of National Forest System Road (FSR) #412, no structures threatened and crews are on-scene.

.1 acres in size located approximately ½ mile south of Quinn’s Hot Springs, west of Clark Fork River and north of National Forest System Road (FSR) #412, no structures threatened and crews are on-scene. Elk Point Fire: .1 acre in size, located in the Prospect Creek area southeast of Thompson Falls, north of National Forest System Road (NFSR) #352 near Elk Point/Clark Mountain, crews are on-scene.

.1 acre in size, located in the Prospect Creek area southeast of Thompson Falls, north of National Forest System Road (NFSR) #352 near Elk Point/Clark Mountain, crews are on-scene. Cherry Creek Fire: .1 acres in size, located east of Cherry Creek below Eddy Mountain, approximately 5 miles South of Thomson Falls, MT, crews are on-scene.

Forest officials also report that no wildfire has been confirmed between Blue Mountain and Black Mountain on the Missoula Ranger District.