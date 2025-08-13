Lolo National Forest wildfire update (August 13)

MISSOULA — The Lolo National Forest is providing an update on several wildfires burning on the Missoula Ranger District in Western Montana.
Ninemile Ranger District
- Wall Canyon: 6 miles southwest of Cyr Bridge in the Fish Creek Wildlife Management Area. The fire is estimated at 2.7 acres. Ground and aerial resources are on scene. Crews are constructing handline and sawline around the fire perimeter. Smoke may be visible along the Interstate 90 corridor between Alberton and Tarkio, including the communities of Petty Creek and Fish Creek.
- Nemote: 3 miles northeast of Tarkio. The human-caused fire is less than one acre and is contained. Crews will continue reinforcing and securing the constructed containment lines today, focusing on mopping up areas with lingering heat.