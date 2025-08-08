Lolo National Forest wildfire update (August 8)

MISSOULA — The Lolo National Forest is providing an update on several wildfires burning on the Missoula Ranger District in Western Montana.
Missoula Ranger District
- Lee Creek: Located two miles south of Lolo Hot Springs and one mile southwest of the Lee Creek Campground. The fire is 1.6 acres and is contained.
Ninemile Ranger District
- Mountain: To miles northwest of Alberton on the north side of Interstate 90. The fire was reported last night and is less than an acre. The area received significant precipitation overnight. Firefighters are gaining access Friday morning.
- Wall Canyon: Six miles southwest of Cyr Bridge in the Fish Creek Wildlife Management Area. The fire is approximately two acres and is contained.
- Burdette: Ten miles northwest of Lolo Hot Springs and three miles northeast of the Cache Creek Trailhead. The fire is less than an acre and is contained.