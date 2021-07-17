Missoula County announces Stage II fire restrictions

MISSOULA — Our continued hot and dry weather has prompted the fire danger to once again be raised in Western Montana.

The Missoula County Commission voted Thursday morning to implement Stage II fire restrictions beginning at 12:00 a.m. on Saturday.

The restrictions, which apply until lifted to all private land in Missoula County outside the Missoula city limits, prohibit:

Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire or campfire

Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is cleared of flammable materials

Operating lawn mowers, weed trimmers, chainsaws and other internal combustion engines from 1 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Welding or operating acetylene or other torch devices with an open flame between 1 p.m. and 1 a.m.

Using an explosive between 1 p.m. and 1 a.m.

Operating motor vehicles off designated roads and trails, with exceptions for those carrying out official business related to the function of governmental agencies and public utilities

Certain exemptions to these restrictions apply and are outlined in the resolution, which can be found here.

