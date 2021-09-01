Montana wildfires update (September 1, 2021)

GREAT FALLS — The Montana Department of Natural Resources & Conservation said that as of Tuesday, August 31, at around 2 p.m., there are 18 large fire incidents in Montana. The state remains in preparedness level 3.

The DNRC briefed Governor Greg Gianforte on Tuesday, and said that since last Tuesday's update, there have been more than 70 new fire starts.

Since January 1, there have been an estimated 2,160 fire starts in Montana, burning a total of about 827,000 acres.

Officials estimate approximately 50 residences have been lost to fire this year to date.

The largest, and top priority, fire currently burning in Montana is the Woods Creek Fire, at 55,000 acres and 90% containment.

Here are the largest fires currently burning in Montana:



Richard Spring: 171,130 acres; 100% contained

PF: 66,134 acres; 100% contained

Woods Creek: 55,411 acres; 90% contained

Trail Creek: 39,405 acres; 58% contained

West Lolo Complex: 39,053 acres; 80% contained

Thorne Creek: 38,688 acres; 0% contained

Harris Mountain: 31,603 acres; 91% contained

Robertson Draw: 29,885 acres; 95% contained

American Fork: 21,892 acres; 76% contained

Pine Grove: 16,004 acres; 98% contained

Alder Creek: 14,158 acres; 24% contained

South Yaak: 12,371 acres; 74% contained

Christensen: 11,161 acres; 20% contained

Divide Complex: 9,804 acres; 77% contained

Montana entered the fiscal year with the Fire Suppression Fund at its statutory maximum of roughly $105 million. Officials estimate that $48.5 million from the fund have been spent fighting fire since the start of the state’s current fiscal year.