Moose Fire determined to be human-caused

SALMON, ID - Fire officials report that the Moose Fire burning 17 miles north of Salmon, Idaho is human-caused.

The blaze has grown from 45,113 acres to 48,534 acres with containment rising from 17% to 21%.

US Forest Service law enforcement is now working to determine the specific cause of the fire which began near the confluence of Moose Creek and the Salmon River on July 17.

Fire managers report Saturday saw active fire activity in the afternoon and into the late evening and that due to dead trees on the west side of fire, the fire front is advancing up to a mile a day.

MTN News

Hotter temperatures, lower relative humidity and expected gusty winds have fire managers saying significant fire growth is possible on Sunday.

Efforts to protect structures in the Pine Creek area along US Highway 93 and in the Panther Creek area are continuing.

Values at risk include residences, energy infrastructure, the Salmon municipal watershed, mining operations, heritage resources, fisheries, livestock grazing allotments, and a variety of recreational opportunities.

The blaze is burning in grass, brush, and timber along both sides of the Salmon River.

Dennis Bragg/MTN News

The Lemhi County Sheriff has issued evacuation warnings in the area of the Moose Fire. The latest updates from the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office can be found here.

An evacuation center is available at the Salmon Valley Baptist Church, 1230 Cemetery Street in Salmon. Additional information is available by calling 208-756-3324, 208-940-2220, or 208.940-0220.

The Pilot Car System on Salmon River Road is scheduled to run as normal on Sunday. It is for residents, river permit holders, and river shuttles. The road is closed to all other traffic.

There are 973 personnel, 23 hand crews, 61 engines, and nine helicopters assigned to the Moose Fire.