Moose Fire grows to 38,321 acres, 15% contained

SALMON, ID - Fire managers report slight growth was seen Tuesday on a wildfire burning north of Salmon

now burned 37,264 acres and is 10% contained as of Tuesday morning.

The Moose Fire — which is 17 miles north of Salmon in the Salmon-Challis National Forest — has grown from 37,264 to 38,321 acres.

Fire managers report the blaze was active with uphill runs and some group torching once the inversion lifted on Tuesday afternoon.

MTN News

Firefighters continue to perform structure preparation work along US Highway 93 from North Fork south toward Salmon.

The blaze is burning in grass, brush, and timber along both sides of the Salmon River.

The Lemhi County Sheriff has issued evacuation warnings in the area of the Moose Fire. The latest updates from the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office can be here.

An evacuation center is available at the Salmon Valley Baptist Church, 1230 Cemetery Street in Salmon. Additional information is available by calling 208-756-3324, 208-940-2220, or 208.940-0220.

Values at risk include residences, energy infrastructure, the Salmon municipal watershed, mining operations, heritage resources, fisheries, livestock grazing allotments.

A community open house will be held to discuss the Moose Creek Fire at the Gibbonsville Improvement Association Building on Wednesday, July 27, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.

There are 821 people assigned to the Moose Fire which was first reported on July 17. The cause of the fire has not been determined.