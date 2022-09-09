Moose Fire grows to over 125,000 acres

SALMON, ID - The Moose Fire near Salmon, Idaho has grown from 122,612 acres to 125,059 acres and is 35% contained.

Fire managers report that following Wednesday night’s 15,000-acre fire growth — and the evacuations issued near Salmon — crews are preparing new contingency lines along the western edge of Salmon.

According to the Friday update, several water pumps, five log decks, and some portable water storage tanks were lost when the fire grew. However, no firefighters were injured and no accidents occurred.

MTN News

The fire has moved nearly 500 acres into the Salmon Municipal Watershed. Additionally, there is a large spot fire south of the powerline which feeds Panther Creek and three mines.

Firefighters are continuing to work to protect structures north and west of the town of Salmon.

The latest evacuation information from the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office can be found at https://bit.ly/LemhiCountyEvacs.

A virtual public meeting to discuss the blaze will be held at 6 p.m. Friday at this link.

There are 680 people assigned to the human-caused fire which was sparked on July 17 near the confluence of Moose Creek and the Salmon River.