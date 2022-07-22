Moose Fire near Salmon now burning over 23,500 acres

SALMON, ID - A wildfire north of Salmon is now burning over 23,500 acres, up from the 20,000-plus acres reported on Thursday.

The Moose Fire is located approximately five miles southwest of the North Fork in the vicinity of Moose Creek and Deadwater on the North Fork Ranger District.

Fire managers say active fire behavior — including uphill runs — was seen on Thursday afternoon once an inversion lifted.

The blaze is burning in grass, brush, and timber along both sides of the Salmon River. Salmon River Road from North Fork west to Panther Creek Road has been closed to traffic. Additionally, there is continued concern that the Moose Fire could reach the US Highway 93 corridor.

An evacuation center is available at the Salmon Valley Baptist Church, 1230 Cemetery Street in Salmon. Additional information is available by calling 208-756-3324, 208-940-2220, or 208.940-0220.

The fire is expected to grow on the south side of the Salmon River with a high potential to spot across to the north. Continued growth to the south and east also has the potential to impact Highway 93.

There are 690 people assigned to the Moose Fire. The cause of the blaze, which was reported on July 17, has yet to be determined.