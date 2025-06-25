More than 450 people are now assigned Jericho Mountain Fire

The Jericho Mountain Fire held at around 369 acres burned as of Wednesday morning. Evacuation warnings remain in effect for Rimini Road.

Fire officials say Tuesday's efforts to fight the fire were productive, with crews taking advantage of the calm weather to work directly at the fire's edge, building containment lines and reducing active heat spots. Aircraft were also able to collect more in-depth data, including thermal imagery to detect hotspots and active fire.

(Residents receive briefing on Jericho Mountain Fire)

Rimini residents get update on Jericho Mountain Fire

As of Wednesday, 461 personnel were assigned to the fire, an 88-person increase from Tuesday. Crews will continue constructing containment lines directly on the fire's edge, improving contingency lines, finishing structure assessments, and reducing active heat areas throughout the region.

MTN meteorologists are forecasting warm and dry weather in the coming days, with temperatures in the 80s predicted in Helena. The warmer temperatures could also lead to increased fire activity.

Daybreak Weather Forecast (6/25/25)

The Jericho Mountain Fire was sparked by lightning and first reported the morning of June 15. As for Wednesday, no containment has been reported.

Officials would also like to remind everyone that fireworks are prohibited on Federal Public Lands-No exceptions. "Even a single spark can ignite a devastating wildfire, putting lives, wildlife and treasured landscapes at risk. Recreate responsibly," said fire officials in a press release.

(Watch crews fight the Jericho Mountain Fire)

Air crews take on the Jericho Mountain Fire

On Wednesday, June 18, an evacuation warning was issued by the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office for the residents of Rimini Road and all connecting roads south of Bear Gulch Road.

Residents are urged to take the following steps to prepare for a possible evacuation:



Pack a “go bag” with essentials such as: Medications, Important documents, Phone chargers, Money/debit cards, Clothing and Personal Items

Prepare your home and property

Make arrangements for pets and livestock

Be ready to leave if an evacuation order is issued

"The decision to issue the warning was based on predicted fire behavior and the limited access along Rimini Road, which is one way in and out," said Lewis and Clark County in a press release.

Residents needing more information about the evacuation warning should call 406-447-8235.

The U.S. Forest Service on Wednesday also issued a closure for the area near Jericho Mountain: