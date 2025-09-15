Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherWildfire Watch

Actions

Multiple fire departments extinguish large blaze near Manhattan (Video)

547483658_1225072956327867_6428038244842257011_n.jpg
<a href="https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064755218531&amp;__cft__[0]=AZWM3YNuIFQS5t206o8jZAmQDoIu1y875nH3VOWe1ZxDIMDllfBfy7GzZIETzZIhONDwf4M3ThZ0AL_9XynI24IRbpnjL2ObQWtoxSU3BoC4uLSlSmZVX_AAWwtgFuQRpqweMrw20uGLAlRYKy5A9sXahrWq-nZY45_33Oxw5W3eBo8B9JuywEiPuXRvTnI6vdA&amp;__tn__=-UC%2CP-R"><b>Gallatin Gateway Fire Department</b></a>
547483658_1225072956327867_6428038244842257011_n.jpg
549019805_1225072892994540_5195644240829727089_n.jpg
547255197_1225072962994533_685995351329887165_n.jpg
549019805_1225072892994540_5195644240829727089_n.jpg
Posted
and last updated

MANHATTAN — Multiple fire departments worked together to extinguish a large outdoor fire near Manhattan on Sunday night, Sept 14.

Gallatin Gateway Fire crews responded to assist with the emergency through a mutual aid agreement, deploying multiple water supplies using portable tanks positioned strategically around the burning area to support suppression operations. The incident occurred near Exit 288 in the vicinity of Manhattan, according to Gallatin Gateway Fire Department.

The blaze was successfully contained and extinguished through the coordinated efforts of Manhattan Fire, Amsterdam Fire, Three Forks Fire and Gallatin Gateway Fire departments.

Officials have not confirmed what caused the fire.

WATCH: View of fire from 90 Interstate (video credit: Jonathon Ambarian)

Multiple fire departments extinguish large blaze near Manhattan

Five years since Bridger Foothills Fire

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader