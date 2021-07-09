Multiple wildfires start southeast of Roundup

Pre-evacuation orders have been issued in neighborhoods east of Roundup as multiple wildfires sparked Thursday afternoon.

A large fast-moving fire at the end of Jeffery Mine Road is moving east/ southeast towards the north portion of the Johnny Coal Subdivision. Code Red pre-evacuation notices have been issued in the potentially affected area, according to Musselshell County Department of Emergency Services.

Musselshell County deputies are contacting home owners door-to-door.

Two other fires sparked in the Queen's Point area. One is in mop up, and crews are on the scene of a second fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Follow the Musselshell County Department of Emergency Services Facebook page here.