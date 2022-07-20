New mapping pegs Hog Trough Fire east of Hamilton at 263 acres

HAMILTON - New mapping shows the lightning-sparked Hog Trough Fire burning on the Bitterroot National Forest is burning 263 acres.

A report on Tuesday afternoon stated the blaze had grown from 50 to 300 acres.

The fire is burning 17 miles east of Hamilton and seven miles southwest of Skalkaho Falls.

The blaze — which was discovered on July 17 — is burning in rugged and remote terrain in an old burn fire scar from the 2000 fires.

MTN News

It is burning in the Sapphire Wilderness Study Area near the boundary with the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest. No structures are currently threatened.

Minimal growth is expected over the next 12 hours as the fire is expected to continue to move towards the northeast in the old fire scar.

Fire managers are aiming to keep the fire to the south of Highway 38 and east of USFS Road 75.

A Type III Incident Management Team is taking over management of the Hog Trough Fire.

Closures:

Railroad Creek, National Forest System Trail #77 to Trail#313 at the gate.

Weasel Creek, National Forest System Trail #156 from milepost 0.00 at its junction with NFSR #461.

A section of the Chain of Lakes Trail #313, National Forest System Trail #313 where it intersects Trail #77 Railroad Creek, Weasel Creek Trail #156.

Skalkaho Creek -Jerry Lake Trail #503, National Forest System Trail #503

Fire Danger is currently “high” on the Bitterroot National Forest.