New mapping shows Corral Creek Fire west of Missoula burning 368 acres

MTN News
MISSOULA - New mapping shows the lightning-sparked Corral Creek Fire has burned 368 acres, according to the Tuesday update.

Crews worked on Monday to mop up on the less active flanks of the fire while small-scale burnout operations were conducted to remove unburned fuel within control lines.

Fire managers report firefighters will continue patrolling the fire’s perimeter and increasing mop-up depth where possible.

There are 177 people assigned to battle the wildfire, which was first spotted on August 20, six miles southwest of Frenchtown.

