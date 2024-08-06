New wildfire burning in the Bob Marshall Wilderness

BOB MARSHALL WILDERNESS — A wildfire is burning in the Bob Marshall Wilderness closing multiple trails in the area.

The lightning-caused Pentagon Fire was detected on August 2 and has burned 62 acres.

It is located between Lime and Wall Creeks approximately 18 miles from the Spotted Bear Ranger Station.

Crews are posting fire information signage and hiking the impacted trails to inform the recreating public about alternative trail options.

A fire crew inserted at the Pentagon Cabin site with helicopter support, to provide protection at the cabin.

A helicopter dropped buckets of water to slow the fire ahead of Sunday’s wet, cool weather.

Trail 83 (Spotted Bear River trail) north of Spotted Bear Pass, trail 173 (Pentagon Creek trail) toward Switchback Pass and trail 90 (Wall Creek trail) are impacted by the fire and are not safe for travel.

Alternative routes connecting through trail 110 (North Fork Sun River) or trail 80 (South Fork Flathead River) avoid the fire area.