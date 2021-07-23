New wildfire sparks between Cascade and Craig

GREAT FALLS — Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter says that the Harris Fire is on both private and Bureau of Land Management land.

It is about 10 miles south of the town of Cascade on Sections 21 and 22, south of Upper Basin Road.

Sheriff Slaughter says that one residence has been evacuated, and pre-evacuation warnings have been given to several ranches in the area.

"It is roaring," said Sheriff Slaughter. "The heat, lack of humidity, and wind have really made that fire pick up."

Sheriff Slaughter provided the following map:

Harris Fire

There are no reports of any injuries or damaged structures at this point.



(1st REPORT, 3:16 p.m.) A wildfire sparked on Friday east of I-15 between Cascade and Craig.

Initial estimates from emergency management personnel indicate the fire may have already burned about 300 acres.

At this point, there is no word on whether the fire is threatening any structures.

We have a reporter heading to the area, and will update you when we get more information.