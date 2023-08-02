Niarada Fire near Elmo grows to 8,400 acres

ELMO - The Niarada Fire a dozen miles west of Elmo has now burned 8,400 acres.

The blaze was sparked by lightning on July 30, 2023, as part of the widespread lightning storm that went through the area.

Hot, dry, and windy conditions have been pushing the fire which is burning in grass and timber.



The Northern Rockies Complex Incident Management Team 3 took command of the fire at 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

Additionally, the Mill Pocket Fire is being managed by the Northern Rockies Complex IMT Team 3. It has burned approximately 2,000 acres and is west of the Niarada Fire.

Stage 2 evacuations are in effect for a few residences around the Niarada Fire.

Residences around both fires are under Stage 1 evacuation warnings.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office asks residents to be mindful of changing conditions and any new fire starts.

Closures surrounding both fire areas are necessary to protect the safety and welfare of the public and provide for safe firefighting efforts and access.

There are 66 people assigned to the blazes which are 0% contained.