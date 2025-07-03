Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Numerous small wildfires reported on Lolo National Forest

At least four small wildfires are burning in the Ninemile Ranger District west of Missoula.
MISSOULA — Firefighters are responding to several smoke reports around the Ninemile Ranger District on the Lolo National Forest.

The Cedar Creek Fire, located 5 miles northwest of the Ninemile Ranger Station off the 9 Mile Road, is 0.1 acres and is contained. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Ch-paa-qn Fire, located 1.8 miles southwest of Ch-paa-qn Peak, is 0.5 acres. Ground crews and rappellers are on-scene conducting bucket drops with a Type 1 helicopter. The fire was started by lightning.

The McCormick Fire is located 3 miles southeast of McCormick Peak. Crews are working to gain access to the fire and get an accurate size-up of the fire.

The Stark Fire is 0.25 miles east of Stark Mountain Lookout and is 0.10 acres. Crews are working to gain access to the fire, which was sparked by lightning.

