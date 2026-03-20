Panama Fire near Cardwell now 25 percent contained

CARDWELL — A wildfire, located north of Interstate 90, near MM 263, northeast of Cardwell, continues to burn in Jefferson County on Thursday evening.

The Panama Fire is now burning at 598 acres and is 25 percent contained, according to the Montana DNRC

According to the Jefferson County Montana Sheriff's Office, there is no longer a structure threatened by the fire due to successful suppression efforts. 51 personnel were working the fire today, including air resources. Strong winds, warm temperatures, and low relative humidity is expected again on Friday, with moderating conditions forecast for Saturday. Crews will continue to hold and improve containment lines tomorrow and work to identify suppression repair opportunities.

The fire will remain quite visible north of I-90 on the east side of Cardwell Hill/Doherty Mountain and the Milligan Canyon Road area. Montana DRNC remains in command of the fire, with additional support from the U.S. Forest Service.