Pre-evacuation notices issued near Burnt Peak fire

TROY — The 910-acre Burnt Peak fire in Lincoln County is prompting officials to tell some residents to prepare in case they are ordered to leave their homes.
Pre-evacuation notices are now in effect for residents in the North Fork Keeler area as the fire is within two miles of structures.
A public meeting to discuss firefighting efforts will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the Troy Ranger station.
The Burnt Peak fire was started by lightning on the morning of July 7 and is burning in timbered, steep terrain on the south face of Burnt Peak in the Keeler Creek Drainage.
The blaze is roughly 10% contained and smoke can be seen from Troy.