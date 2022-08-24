Rising Moon Fire mostly contained, one outbuilding lost

HELENA — On Tuesday, air attack and ground crews were able to contain the Rising Moon Fire near Canyon Ferry Dam.

Assistant Chief of Tri-Lakes Fire Department Aaron Helfert, said Tuesday morning 75% of the 200-acre fire had been contained.

“Right now there's just been one structure and it was an outbuilding probably like a shop, a steel building shop, that it did burn completely. And the house that's next to it had a little bit of melted siding, but we saved the house,” said Helfert.

Airtankers and helicopters made regular drops Tuesday morning while ground crews worked the area.

MTN News

The fire was considered high priority due to the proximity to homes and infrastructure.

DNRC says the fire started around 9:30 p.m. Monday evening by a lightning strike from a strong storm.

Tri-Lakes Fire made a mutual aid request and multiple local agencies responded, including the DNRC and the U.S. Forest Service.

According to the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office, deputies contacted people at about 40 residences Monday night, 11 made the decision to evacuate.

MTN News

Lewis And Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton is asking that people use caution when in the area.

“People, well-meaning, will try to come out to the area and see if there's anything they can do. As firefighters are rushing to the scene oftentimes people who mean well are getting in the road. So please, if you're traveling out to this area when you come over the hill that comes to Canyon Ferry after you break out of the valley after the glass slipper, SLOW DOWN,” said Dutton.

The Helena-Lewis and Clark Forest said there were multiple lightning-caused wildfire starts after the recent storm system moved through the area.

