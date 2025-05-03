WISE RIVER — A wildfire continues to burn just south of the Big Hole River, one day after it was first reported burning just west of the town of Wise River. Some people in the area say it’s concerning to see a wildfire this early in the season.

“It kind of hurts my feelings here. I’m not used to this this early, and it’s our hunting country. I’ve hunted up here probably 60 years,” said Bob Rowling, who stopped to watch the fire.

Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest Wildland Fire Information first reported the Sawlog Wildfire late in afternoon of Thursday, May 1, burning at about 200 acres. By the second day, it grew to more than 275 acres.

Bob and Mary Rowling of Butte were on their way to Wisdom for lunch when they stopped to look at the fire burning a few miles west of Wise River. The couple believes a lack of snow levels may be contributing to early wildfires.

“Two weeks ago, there was a little snow and ice on the river, but now it’s gradually going higher and higher, and it seems like it’s doing it earlier and earlier every year,” said Bob Rowling.

Watch reactions from those who stopped to watch the Sawlog Fire:

Sawlog Fire continues to grow west of Wise River, south of Highway 43

Jerry Armstrong and his grandson Holt Armstrong didn’t let the wildfire disrupt their day of fishing on the Big Hole. But they were surprised by the large plume of smoke.

“It’s starting early, I guess. You know, I haven’t been paying that much attention to it, but, yeah, that’s a forest fire. I hope they can get it contained quickly,” said Jerry Armstrong.

About 25 firefighters were on the scene of the fire, and a light helicopter was expected to assist them with water bucket drops.

