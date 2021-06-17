Several major fires burning in Montana

Fire season has again arrived in Montana. As of Friday, there are three large wildland fires we are monitoring.

Robertson Draw Fire: Located 12 miles south of Red Lodge, its has burned more than 24,000 acres.

Deep Creek Canyon Fire: Located east of Townsend, it has burned more than 4,600 acres.

Crooked Creek Fire: Located in in the Custer-Gallatin National Forest southeast of Bridger, it has burned more than 5,100 acres.

