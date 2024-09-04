Watch Now
Sharrott Creek Fire near Stevensville at 2,873 acres, 23% contained

Evacuation orders and warnings remain in effect for some residents in the area of the wildfire
Sharrott Creek Fire
Zach Volheim/MTN News
The Sharrott Creek Fire west of Stevensville was sparked by lightning on August 23, 2024.
Sharrott Creek Fire
Posted

STEVENSVILLE — The Sharrott Creek Fire burning west of Stevensville has grown to 2,873 acres with containment increasing to 23% as of Wednesday morning.

Significant fire growth has been reported on the west side of the fire with the blaze crossing the Selway Bitterroot Wilderness boundary.

An evacuation order for residents of Marmot Lane and Saint Mary's Lookout Trail remains in effect as well as the previously issued evacuation warnings for west of Saint Mary's Road, Salish Trail, Sharrott Hill Loop, and Wankantana Way.

Download the Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office App for information. Evacuation questions can be directed to the Ravalli County Emergency Operations Center at 406-375-6650.

There are currently 650 people assigned to the Sharrott Creek fire which was sparked by lightning on Aug. 23, 2024.

