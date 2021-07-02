Small wildfire burning near Lolo

LOLO — Crews are battling a wildfire that is burning just west of Lolo.

The Sleeman Fire was confirmed at 6:40 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Lolo National Forest.

The fire has burned one acre but there are several spot fires surrounding the main fire.

It is burning in a remote area of the Sleeman Creek drainage, approximately 4.5 miles northwest of Lolo.

Fire managers report the blaze is showing active burning, creeping, and smoldering fire behavior, but is showing “no forward spread currently.”

Thirteen firefighters are on the scene working to build a containment line. Two helicopters have been dropping water on this fire to cool hot spots and help with containment efforts.

MTN News

No closures are in place and no structures or infrastructure is currently threatened.

Local landowners in the Sleeman Creek area are being thanked for allowing quick access to the wildfire through private property.

Lolo National Forest officials report over 150 lightning strikes hit the ground on Thursday evening.

Firefighters have responded to 59 small wildfires within the Lolo National Forest that have burned approximately 44 acres to date.

Fifty-one of the wildfires have been human-caused and eight are the result of lightning strikes.

According to a news release, last season firefighters responded to a total of 79 human-caused wildfires on the Lolo National Forest.