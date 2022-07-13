Small wildfire reported in eastern Little Belt Mountains

GREAT FALLS — The Jellison Fire was reported on the evening of Tuesday, July 12, 2022, on the east end of the Little Belt Mountains.

According to Inciweb , the fire has burned an estimated 15 acres as of Wednesday morning.

The fire is burning in steep, hard-to-access terrain about 2.5 miles north of Jellison Place Campground.

Smoke from the fire is visible from Judith Gap and Harlowton.

As of Wednesday morning, responders include three engine crews, two Type 1 helicopters, one type 3 helicopter, and a 20-person hand crew.

There are no reports of any damaged or threatened buildings or structures, and no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.



TRENDING NOW

