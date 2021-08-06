South Yaak fire now at 10,000+ acres

TROY — The South Yaak fire near Troy has grown to 10,153 acres and remains 10% contained.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has conducted mandatory evacuations for all residents on East Side Road and Kilbrennan Lake Road. Residences in Pine Creek, 17 Mile Creek, and Sylvanite are on pre-evacuation notice.

MTN News

The Yaak Falls Campground is closed to any overnight use or camping due to the South Yaak Fire. The campground will remain open for day use only. Call (406) 295-4693 for additional information.

Fire managers report the blaze exhibited moderate fire behavior Thursday mostly on the eastern portion of the fire. An accident with a trailer put one heavy equipment machine into a difficult position with steep terrain, but there were no injuries.

The roads north of the fire in the 17 Mile Creek area are tight with congestion with public, logging operations, firefighters, and heavy equipment.

The Kootenai National Forest enacted an area closure that includes O'Brien Creek Road, North Fork O'Brien Creek, Kilbrennan Lake Road, Eastside Road, and the Kilbrennan Lake Campground.