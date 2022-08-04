Stage I fire restrictions implemented on Flathead Reservation

RONAN - The fire danger has been hiked once again on the Flathead Indian Reservation.

Just days after Lake County officials announced Stage II fire restrictions, the CSKT Division of Fire announced a bump up top Stage I fire restrictions beginning on Friday.

Under Stage I fire restrictions, the following acts are prohibited until further notice:

Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire or campfire unless noted in the exemptions below. Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials. Operating motor vehicles off designated roads and trails.

Stage I exemptions:

Persons with a written permit that specifically authorizes the otherwise prohibited act.

Persons using a fire fueled solely by liquid petroleum or LPG that can be turned on and off.

Persons conducting activities in those designated areas where the activity is specifically authorized by written posted notice.

Any Federal, State, or local officer or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of an official duty.

Other exemptions unique to each agency/tribe.

All land within a city boundary is exempted.

Additional information about fire restrictions across Montana can be found at https://www.mtfireinfo.org/.