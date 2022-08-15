Watch Now
WeatherWildfire Watch

Actions

Sugar Loaf Fire burning west of Augusta in steep terrain

Sugar Loaf Fire
Helena-Lewis and Clark National Parks
Sugar Loaf Fire
Posted at 6:54 AM, Aug 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-15 08:54:41-04

HELENA — The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest is reporting a wildfire burning in steep terrain west of Augusta, north of the Willow Creek Falls Trailhead.

The area burned was estimated to be around 4 acres on Sunday Morning.

Fire resources will work on establishing an anchor point Sunday and a Type 2 IA crew, hotshot crew, two Type 1 helicopters, a Type 3 helicopter as well as air attack are being called to respond.

The Sugar Loaf Fire was first discovered on August 13, the cause of the fire is currently undetermined.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch original reports from MTN News