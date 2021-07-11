Sunday morning update on the Rock Creek Fire

GREAT FALLS — The Rock Creek Fire continues burning between Wolf Creek and Craig. The fire sparked on Saturday afternoon (July 10); as of Sunday morning, the fire had burned an estimated 2,560 acres, according to the Montana Department of Natural Resources & Conservation.

The fire is burning between mile marker 1 of Highway 287 and mile marker 232 of Interstate 15.

The Lewis & Clark County Sheriff's Office says that as of 8 a.m. on Sunday, northbound I-15 is open to traffic. Southbound I-15 traffic is restricted to one lane from Craig to the Highway 287 exit. Sevenmile Road is closed to all traffic. Evacuations on Craig River Road have been lifted; all residents on that road can return to their homes.

DNRC is working with the Helena-Lewis & Clark National Forest, Lewis & Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Montana Highway Patrol, Montana Department of Transportation, and several volunteer fire departments through county mutual aid.

DNRC is in command of the Rock Creek Fire and has prioritized response efforts and suppression resources to the fire, including an air tanker, two helicopters, a helitack crew, and numerous fire engines. Firefighters continue to prioritize suppressing the fire as quickly as possible while protecting values at risk such as infrastructure, private property, and natural resources.

As of Sunday morning, there have been no reported injuries, and no damaged buildings. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Click here for the Inciweb entry.

We will update you as we get more information.



(1st REPORT, SATURDAY, JULY 10) A wildfire sparked between Craig and Wolf Creek on Saturday; it has been named the Rock Creek Fire by the Montana Department of Natural Resources & Conservation.

At about 6:45 p.m., the Lewis & Clark County Sheriff's Office said: "A fire is burning between Craig and the Augusta turnoff, in the area of mile marker 232. Please avoid this area."

Several witnesses have said that the fire is on the north/west side of I-15.

I-15 has been closed between Craig and Wolf Creek. Northbound traffic is being diverted to Montana Highway 434 and southbound traffic is being turned around.

Law enforcement from several agencies are evacuating homes in the immediate vicinity of the fire, and anyone that feels that their home is in the path of the fire should prepare to evacuate.

We will update you as we get more information.