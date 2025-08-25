The Bivens and Cloudrest Fires grow; Community information meeting Tuesday

EAST OF SHERIDAN — The Bivens Creek Fire, reported Aug. 13, has burned 2,242 acres with 741 personnel assigned. The Cloudrest Fire, discovered the next day, is at 2,565 acres and has 165 personnel. Both are at 0% containment. A community information meeting is scheduled for Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Harrison Fire Station.

Weather conditions remain dry, with highs in the mid-60s to 80s and relative humidity between 18% and 20%. Winds are expected to follow overnight easterly patterns, with thermal belts on slopes likely to spur active fire behavior, particularly on sun-exposed terrain.

Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest On August 24 at 1200, crews worked along the northernmost flank of Division Echo on the Bivens Creek Fire (northwest flank of the entire fire), using Pulaskis, chainsaws, and scrapers to expose smoldering roots, break apart burning logs, and remove hazard trees in the area.

CLOUDREST — Fire crews are using targeted structure protection tactics to safeguard homes and property in the Wisconsin, Noble and Indian Creek drainages, as well as the communities of Mill Creek, South Meadow, Bivens, Ramshorn Creek and Mill Gulch.

Vegetation is being cleared by masticators to help reinforce containment lines. Officials say the plan will allow firefighters to assess and prioritize structures, coordinate with emergency services, implement risk-reduction measures and activate backup strategies as fire conditions change.

BIVENS CREEK Fire — Fire behavior remained moderate as southwest winds pushed flames upslope and up the valley, with occasional gusts. Crews worked to extinguish hot spots and secure the fire line, using hand and power tools to uncover smoldering roots, pull apart burning logs and remove hazard trees to make the area safer.

CLOSURES — An area closure on U.S. Forest Service land is in effect for the safety of the public and firefighters. Ruby Reservoir waterways will be closed through Aug. 25, 2025, as reported by The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. Camping remains open, but visitors are advised to stay away from the water because of heavy aircraft activity supporting the Cloudrest and Bivens Creek fires. A temporary flight restriction (TFR) is in place over the fire area to protect firefighting aircraft operations. Using drones or flying private aircraft in the fire area can halt air operations and suppression efforts and jeopardize the safety of firefighting resources.