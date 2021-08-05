Thorne Creek fire burning 18,000+ acres

THOMPSON FALLS — The Thorne Creek fire near Thompson Falls has grown slightly to 18,334 acres and is now 7% contained.

An Evacuation Order is in effect for all residences east and northeast from Allen Ranch south on Blue Slide Road to the intersection of the BPA power lines, following the power lines through Ashley Creek to the Thompson River.

A Pre-Evacuation Warning is in effect for all residences to the west from Allen Ranch south along Blue Slide Road to the intersection of Highway 200, on the west side of the Clark Fork River.

MTN News

A Red Flag Warning has been issued for Thursday due to possible lightning and high winds. Fire managers note the conditions are favorable for rapid wildfire growth.

A fire information line at (208) 274-9674 is available daily between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

The Red Cross operating an evacuation shelter at the Thompson Falls Community Center. Call (406) 827-9268 for more information.

There are 334 people assigned to fight the lightning-sparked blaze that’s burning five miles northeast of Thompson Falls.