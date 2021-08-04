Thorne Creek fire holding steady at 17,000+ acres

THOMPSON FALLS — Little growth is being reported on the Thorne Creek fire near Thompson Falls that's burned 17,923 acres and remains 0% contained.

An Evacuation Order reamins is in effect for all residences east and northeast from Allen Ranch south on Blue Slide Road to the intersection of the BPA power lines, following the power lines through Ashley Creek to the Thompson River.

A Pre-Evacuation Warning is still in effect for all residences to the west from Allen Ranch south along Blue Slide Road to the intersection of Highway 200, on the west side of the Clark Fork River.

MTN News

Fire growth has slowed during the recent wet period but fire behavior is expected to intensify Wednesday as gusty winds from forecasted storms arrive and smoke inversions lift.

A total of 26 Montana National Guard members from the 639th Quarter Master and 631st Chemical Companies arrived Tuesday and will provide security support to the incident.

A fire information line at (208) 274-9674 is available daily between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

There are 273 people assigned to fight the lightning-sparked blaze that’s burning five miles northeast of Thompson Falls.

The Red Cross is still operating an evacuation shelter at the Thompson Falls Community Center. Call (406) 827-9268 for more information.