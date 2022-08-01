Thunderstorms fuel Moose fire activity

SALMON, ID - A wildfire north of Salmon, Idaho has grown from 43,226 acres to 45,113 acres and is 17% contained.

The Moose Fire continues to burn 17 miles north of Salmon in the Salmon-Challis National Forest.

Fire managers report crews worked to reinforce containment lines in the Diamond Creek drainage along the US Highway 93 corridor.

Firefighters will concentrate on structure protection along Highway 93 on Saturday as well as work in Diamond Creek as the primary holding line to prevent the fire from moving farther south.

On the western side of the fire, the fire burned around the Shoup store and to the base of Pine Creek. Structure protection measures prevented the loss of buildings in the Shoup area.

The growth of the fire was farther up the Pine Creek drainage as the fire continued to move to the southeast.

MTN News

Saturday's fire weather does not bring thunderstorms over the area, but hot and dry conditions will continue making fuels more susceptible to active burning conditions.

Values at risk include residences, energy infrastructure, the Salmon municipal watershed, mining operations, heritage resources, fisheries, livestock grazing allotments, and a variety of recreational opportunities.

The blaze is burning in grass, brush, and timber along both sides of the Salmon River.

The Lemhi County Sheriff has issued evacuation warnings in the area of the Moose Fire. The latest updates from the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office can be found here.

An evacuation center is available at the Salmon Valley Baptist Church, 1230 Cemetery Street in Salmon. Additional information is available by calling 208-756-3324, 208-940-2220, or 208.940-0220.

The Pilot Car System on Salmon River Road is scheduled to run as normal on Saturday. It is for residents, river permit holders and river shuttles. The road is closed to all other traffic.

There are over 930 personnel, 21 hand crews, 61 engines, and numerous helicopters assigned to the Moose Fire which was first reported on July 17. The cause of the fire has not been determined.