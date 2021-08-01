Trail Creek Fire grows to 35,111 acres

The Trail Creek Fire that began 20 miles west of Wisdom on July 8 has grown to 35,111 acres as of Sunday morning.

An update from the Southwest Area Incident Management Team says the fire remains zero percent contained, but weather conditions Sunday are expected to bring increased moisture to the fire area.

Fire activity is expected to decrease down to minimal over the next 72 hours, according to the fire's Projected Incident Activity entry on InciWeb.

Highway 43 and the Pioneer Byway remain open. Motorists are asked to slow down and be on the alert for firefighters, heavy smoke, and downed trees. Check the Montana DOT Road Report website for current conditions.

The Continental Divide Trail is closed from Lemhi Pass north to Mussigbrod Creek.

The Big Hole National Battlefield also remains closed until further notice, as do the North and South Van Houten, Miner Lakes, Twin Lakes, May Creek, and Divide Bridge Campgrounds.

Forest Closure orders are in effect for both the Beaverhead-Deerlodge and Salmon-Challis National Forests.