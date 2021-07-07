Two new wildfires reported in Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest

DILLON - The U.S. Forest Service responded to two new wildfires in the Beaverhead Deerlodge National Forest Wednesday afternoon.

One fire is less than an acre in size burning near Canyon Mountain about 15 miles northwest of Dillon and another 13-acre fire was reported in the Madison District near Hidden Lake about 45 miles south of Ennis.

“The lack of humidity, the lack of moisture, we're looking at those wind events effecting our ability to fight fire and terrain; it does make it more difficult in that rocky terrain,” said U.S. Forest Service Spokesperson Catherine McRae.

No structures are threatened and no cause has been determined yet.